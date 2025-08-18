The Harbor Freight Tool That Makes It Easy To Remove An Oil Filter

The Bremen and Pittsburgh locking chain clamps are largely the same in design and function, with the only major difference between them being that the former is 20 inches and the latter is 19 inches. Beyond that, the general idea and purpose of the tools are identical.

The locking chain clamp is made up of a steel grip and a long chain. The chain is attached to one end of the grip and can be fed into the other end by squeezing the locking mechanism. When you release the grip, the chain will be held in place. You can use the locked chain as a sturdy hold on pretty much any object up to around 6 inches in diameter, even if it's oddly shaped or slippery.

To use one of these tools on an oil filter, either wrap the chain around the filter and feed it back into the grip, or just size the chain for the filter and hook it around it. Either way, once that chain has a hold, it will stick fast as you pull the grip and turn it, loosening and removing the filter. Once it's unstuck, you should be able to just pull the filter out by hand. You can also use the locking chain clamp to tighten the new oil filter.