This Is What Your Oil Filter Will Look Like If You Never Change It

For an internal combustion engine to run properly and smoothly, it needs a steady supply of lubrication to prevent friction, facilitate the movement of internal parts, and impede the development of excessive heat. As most readers are probably aware, that lubrication comes in the form of engine oil and is specifically engineered to withstand the harsh conditions inside a car's motor while being thin enough to flow smoothly. Engine oil is absolutely vital for your vehicle's operation. However, as oil moves through your engine, it degrades over time and loses its ability to perform the duties described above. Because of this, auto manufacturers outline engine oil replacement intervals to help keep the car running smoothly and avoid damage.

Changing the engine oil is an essential but basic task that even most automotive beginners can handle with ease. It involves draining the old oil out of the engine and replacing it with the proper amount of fresh oil. However, replacing the oil isn't the only step you need to perform — it's also critical that you replace the oil filter each time you change the oil. The filter's job is to help keep the oil free from pollutants and debris in between oil replacements. It performs a vital job, as those pollutants and debris can contribute to catastrophic engine damage.

Considering the oil filter's importance, it makes sense that you should never skip out on replacing it. However, if you're curious what an oil filter that's never been replaced looks like, one Instagram user has you covered. In a recent viral reel, user hypemax_ shares footage of an oil filter that wasn't replaced for nine years. Let's take a closer look and break down some of what you're seeing in the video.