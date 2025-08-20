The Air Force Gave This Crashed C-130J Super Hercules A Second Chance At Flight

The C-130J Super Hercules, many of which are still flying today, weighs in at a colossal $75.5 million (FY 2017) apiece. So when one becomes damaged, it's vital to consider the practicality of repairs, the cost, and the complication of it all. At the same time, of course, it's an awe-inspiring moment to see a Super Hercules take to the air, particularly one that may have seemed as though it would never fly again. In April 2020, one of these 97-feet-long cargo planes performed an assault landing as part of a training exercise.

Pilots executing an assault landing sharply drop engine power as the aircraft descends in order to stop it as soon as possible, but the pilot began this maneuver too soon in the descent. As a result, the Super Hercules landed with significantly more force than intended. Such a landing comes with risks, potentially causing structural damage to the aircraft. In this particular case, the damage sustained during a seemingly routine training flight was severe enough that the wings and engines were adversely affected.

According to the U.S. Air Force, serious conversations had to take place regarding the aircraft's ultimate fate. The 86th Maintenance Group commander, Col Lucas Buckley, stated that it came down to deciding what was the most practical course financially. Col Buckley said, "Between the engineers, planners and technicians, taking the steps to put the aircraft back together was the best investment for the Air Force." It wouldn't fly again until July 15, 2025, and getting there was quite the labor of love, involving brand-new techniques to replace components.