You May Want To Avoid This Car Brand If You Don't Want To Have High Maintenance Costs
Buying a new-to-you car can be a thrilling and frustrating experience — not to mention a solid investment. That's why, before deciding on the make and model of your new car, you'll want to figure out the expected costs of car ownership; they are just as important as the initial price tag. After all, unexpected car repairs, routine maintenance, and replacement parts will create an ongoing expense in your budget and turn what looked like a good deal into a money pit. With that in mind, before you commit to any vehicle, you'll want to inform yourself of the car's reliability and average annual maintenance cost. After all, maintenance costs will vary from vehicle to vehicle. Of course, some vehicles will be cheap to maintain and repair, but major car brands out there have a knack for draining your wallet fast. One brand in particular that consistently ranks as the most expensive to maintain is Land Rover.
From its inception, Land Rover has prided itself on churning out off-road SUVs wrapped in style and luxury. But behind that prestige is a history of complex engineering that can be costly to service. Not to mention car parts that usually carry premium price tags. In fact, if you own a Land Rover SUV, you might spend five times more on maintenance compared to Tesla owners.
Of course, maintenance expenses might vary depending on driving habits, maintenance schedules, and even trim level. For instance, a gently-driven Range Rover Evoque used for city commuting will have different maintenance needs than a Defender that crawls over rocks and wades through rivers regularly. As such, you'll want to understand these variables before deciding what make and model to buy.
Why does Land Rover have high maintenance costs?
When it comes to major car brands with the highest maintenance costs, Land Rover launches the list. However, that doesn't mean that it's a poor choice. In fact, Land Rovers are one of the most expensive SUVs to run because they're built on a mix of factors that add up over time. For starters, there's the impressive engineering and advanced technology. Models like the 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport, for instance, are designed to excel on rough terrain without compromising luxury. That means that while innovations like adaptive air suspension and Terrain Response modes will contribute to comfort and off-road ability, that sophistication will come with a trade-off of expensive repairs if something fails.
Then there's the issue of specialized parts and labor. If any part of your Land Rover fails — think of the transmission, brake pads, or even the engine — you'll need to use genuine OEM parts for replacement. Honestly, they are not the cheapest options on the market. Sure, they might be expensive, but they offer excellent value for money since they're high quality. However, it's not just about parts. Land Rovers are known for their intricate systems and advanced technology. That means you'll often find yourself relying on certified dealerships or specialized technicians to handle complex maintenance, such as transmission replacements. This, in turn, will translate to steeper labor rates.
High maintenance costs don't necessarily mean it's a bad car brand
While Land Rover has a high maintenance cost, that should not let you rule it out. In fact, it just means that this brand is an impressive choice that comes with a certain commitment. Suppose you're an off-road enthusiast in the market for a luxurious SUV with unmatched off-road capability and towing power. In that case, the extra maintenance expenses that come with a Land Rover can be justified. Again, the drawbacks will be costly repairs and upkeep, but in return, you'll get an SUV that can pull up to a five-star hotel at night and handle a mountain trail in the afternoon.
Furthermore, most competitors can hardly match the unique strengths (say, go-anywhere capabilities) offered by even the most iconic Land Rover models ever produced. Think of it like owning a classic car. You're not just buying the vehicle; you're buying the brand prestige and craftsmanship.
Lastly, when examining the total cost of ownership of a Land Rover, it's only fair to consider other car brands with higher maintenance costs as well. The differences become very apparent the minute you position Land Rover against competitors like BMW, RAM, or Mercedes-Benz. So, while owning a Land Rover isn't cheap, it's not that far from the competition, especially when considering the luxury and strength you are getting.