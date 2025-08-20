You May Want To Avoid This Car Brand If You Don't Want To Have High Maintenance Costs

Buying a new-to-you car can be a thrilling and frustrating experience — not to mention a solid investment. That's why, before deciding on the make and model of your new car, you'll want to figure out the expected costs of car ownership; they are just as important as the initial price tag. After all, unexpected car repairs, routine maintenance, and replacement parts will create an ongoing expense in your budget and turn what looked like a good deal into a money pit. With that in mind, before you commit to any vehicle, you'll want to inform yourself of the car's reliability and average annual maintenance cost. After all, maintenance costs will vary from vehicle to vehicle. Of course, some vehicles will be cheap to maintain and repair, but major car brands out there have a knack for draining your wallet fast. One brand in particular that consistently ranks as the most expensive to maintain is Land Rover.

From its inception, Land Rover has prided itself on churning out off-road SUVs wrapped in style and luxury. But behind that prestige is a history of complex engineering that can be costly to service. Not to mention car parts that usually carry premium price tags. In fact, if you own a Land Rover SUV, you might spend five times more on maintenance compared to Tesla owners.

Of course, maintenance expenses might vary depending on driving habits, maintenance schedules, and even trim level. For instance, a gently-driven Range Rover Evoque used for city commuting will have different maintenance needs than a Defender that crawls over rocks and wades through rivers regularly. As such, you'll want to understand these variables before deciding what make and model to buy.