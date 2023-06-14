2024 Discovery Sport Adds Extra Luxury To 7-Seat Off-Road SUV

The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport's interior comes with a host of changes over previous models. The most important of which is a new seven-seat option so you can traipse around in your Land Rover with all of your kids, dogs, cats, and other animals in tow. It's important to note that the seven-seat option is not available on the hybrid model.

Significantly more seating room is accented by a completely new infotainment system that Land Rover calls Pivi Pro, with the main source of navigation, music, and control coming from an 11.4-inch curved glass display in the center of the dash. Land Rover says via a press release that the Pivi Pro system will be able to receive over-the-air updates when necessary. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa capability, and Android Auto are standard features, meaning you'll never run out of sources for entertainment on long road trips.

Land Rover

It wouldn't be a Land Rover if it wasn't luxurious on the inside, and the Discovery Sport does its best to carry on that tradition. You can, of course, decide to deck out the interior in one of three different colors of leather, or go for Luxtec upholstery, which is a fabric made from recycled materials.