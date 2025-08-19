How To Get Your Cummins Out Of Limp Mode (And What Causes It In The First Place?)

When your Cummins goes into limp mode (aka low-power mode or safe mode), it's the truck's way of telling you something's wrong, while still letting you crawl to safety. It restricts speed and power to protect major components like the engine or transmission from further damage. Most Cummins (or diesel trucks for that matter) behave similarly when in limp mode. But let's pick the Dodge Ram 2500 for simplicity's sake.

For models equipped with the 68RFE or AS69RC automatic transmissions, the owner's manual outlines a basic reset sequence that can temporarily restore normal gear operation if the issue was momentary. Here's what to do: come to a complete stop, shift into PARK, turn the ignition OFF, wait for about 30 seconds, then restart the engine and shift into DRIVE. If the underlying fault is no longer detected, the transmission exits limp mode and resumes normal shifting. But if the problem persists, the truck will stay in limp mode or re-enter it shortly after restarting.

That's just one scenario, as limp mode triggered by emissions-related issues are often more serious. Let's take the Cummins ISB or ISC/L engines found in Freightliner Cascadias as an example. Low DEF levels will impose a 5 mph speed cap that kicks in after the next engine shutdown or while parked/idling, and it's important to knowwhat to do when you run out of DEF. Any other reasons, and usually only a service facility, can deactivate the limits and reset the system.