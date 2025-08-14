Cadillac's New Rally SUV Concept Has Gullwing Doors, Light-Up Wheels & A Lot To Prove

Cadillac has a new concept and in typical Cadillac style, it's a head-turner. Form wise, it's an electric lifted rally-esque SUV coupe called "Elevated Velocity" with big gullwing doors ripped right out of CyberPunk 2077. It's a 2 + 2 configuration, meaning it seats two in the front and two in the back. As with most concept cars, it's not sneak look at a production car, but instead more of a test bed for future technology and a design study for what Cadillac might be working on in the future. As such, there aren't any performance specifications or mechanical features to talk about, aside from the very noticeable 24-inch light-up wheels.

If it was just a proof of design, Cadillac knocked it out of the park. A big lifted Caddy-coupe meant for thrashing around the desert seems like an idea that doesn't have any downsides. Additionally, the gullwing doors and long nose are staples in luxury cars that definitely fit the vibe for what Cadillac is trying to convey aesthetically. However, what the Elevated Velocity is attempting to accomplish goes much further than being something cool to look at.