Tesla's Autopark Doesn't Always Work - Here's When To Take Control

Despite an increasing field of all-electric competition, Tesla's cars still offer plenty of features that make them stand out from the crowd. One of the most notable is its Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system, which includes Autopark, a feature designed to enable the car to maneuver into parking spaces by itself. Autopark can certainly be useful at times, but it isn't infallible, and there are plenty of instances where it's advisable not to leave the feature to its own devices.

In the Model Y's owner's manual, Tesla says that Autopark might not work when the car is traveling faster than 8 mph or when the road surface is textured, such as a brick road. The parking space that the car is aiming for will also need to have at least three visible lines, either parking lines or a detectable curb. If it doesn't, Autopark might not be able to accurately detect the space.

Autopark should also not be used when the vehicle is towing anything or if a bike rack is fitted to the car. Since the system relies on sensors and cameras to detect its surroundings, it's not advisable to use Autopark in adverse weather conditions like thick fog or heavy rain. If the sensors or cameras are damaged, the system might also be unable to park properly. If that wasn't enough, Tesla says the system also struggles with sloped road surfaces and walls and pillars that are adjacent to the space.