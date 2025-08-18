How Much Weight Can A Craftsman Versastack System Hold?

According to Craftsman's page for the Versastack Rolling Tower Storage system, which is made up of a rolling base, a deep toolbox, and a parts organizer on top, the total weight capacity depends on how much of the system you're actually using. If you're only using the rolling base on its own, you can carry up to 66 pounds of odds and ends. If you add the carrying capacity of the deep toolbox and parts organizer on top of that, then the entire stack's weight capacity increases to about 110 pounds.

Putting aside matters of physical space for a moment, that's enough weight capacity to carry a large quantity of Craftsman impact drivers or Craftsman drill/drivers, 44 and 23, respectively, plus 1.5Ah battery packs for the latter. If you're looking to start an on-the-go toolbox while shopping at a hardware retailer like Lowe's, the Versastack system should be able to safely accommodate a large amount of equipment, plus some assorted fasteners and components in the parts organizer, while still being able to safely roll around.

Incidentally, there are a few variants of the bundled Versastack system sold by Craftsman, such as one that swaps out the parts organizer for a small tool suitcase. While technically a different container, the page for this particular setup says that the maximum weight limit for all three containers is still 110 pounds. If you'd prefer to have something you can store power tools or hand tools in instead of a parts organizer, this configuration may be better for your needs.