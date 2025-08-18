Why Were Supersonic Concorde Flights Never Conducted Over Land?

The intrepid human spirit has constantly pushed the boundaries of how fast we can go. From 100-yard dashes and marathons to the land speed records set on various vehicles, the pursuit of speed has been a compelling but dangerous subplot in the human story. The U.S. Navy and Air Force teamed up with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to build the fastest aircraft ever; the X-15A rocket plane. Three were built between 1959 and 1968, and the second one flew at Mach 6.7 (4,520 mph) in October of 1967. While there are no set speed limits for passenger airliners , most large commercial planes fly slower than the speed of sound.

The Concorde was developed jointly by France and the British Aircraft Corporation and was capable of speeds of up to 1,354 miles per hour (2.04 times the speed of sound, or Mach 2.04). The Concorde was in operation for close to three decades and flew commercially into the 20th century. But the aircraft was a nuisance for people on the ground due to its loud sonic boom, which eventually became one of the reasons the Concorde was discontinued. To protect people on the ground from the noise and shock waves the Concorde produced, countries around the globe banned commercial supersonic flights over land or populated areas. That made its most commercially viable run a transatlantic hop between New York and either London or Paris. In comparison, a chainsaw produces around 120 adjusted decibels (DBA) of noise while a sonic boom can be as loud as 110 DBA. We'll rely on some basic physics to explain how supersonic planes make a loud bang when breaking the sound barrier.