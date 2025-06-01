Do Passenger Planes Have Speed Limits In The Sky?

Road speed limits date back to 1652, when horse-drawn vehicles were restricted from going at galloping speed within the New Netherland Colony, which covered parts of the mid-Atlantic United States. Today, the states with the highest and lowest speed limits are spread among the nation's four corners, although the federal government has established a maximum of 70 mph for rural interstate highways. With thousands of commercial airplanes in the sky at most times, it's natural to wonder if there are speed limits for planes as well.

Advertisement

Pilots operating airplanes must adhere to a complex array of speed limits. Some of them are permanent restrictions that are an integral part of training, while others are imposed in real time according to changes in conditions or due to an aircraft's limitations. One nearly universal airspeed restriction that applies around the globe is a maximum of 250 knots (288 mph) at altitudes below 10,000 feet above sea level. Planes must also slow down to below 200 knots (about 230 mph) when within 10 nautical miles (11.5 miles) of an airport and below 3,000 feet. These limits were put into effect after a surge in midair collisions during the expansion of global airline travel about a half century ago. An important trigger was the 1960 collision between a United Airlines Douglas DC-8 and a TWA Lockheed L-1049 Super Constellation over Brooklyn that killed 134 people — all 128 aboard the two planes and six more on the ground. Both planes were flying at close to 300 knots at the time of the crash, contributing to the high death toll and large debris field over the crowded New York metropolitan area. Air traffic controllers can also restrict the speed of planes as needed to better manage congestion, help reroute flights, or deal with equipment failures.

Advertisement