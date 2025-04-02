Yes, Airplanes Have Windshield Wipers (But Here's Why Pilots Won't Often Use Them)

Airplanes have windshield wipers, and no, they're not just decorative. Most commercial jets, like the Boeing 737 or Airbus A320, come equipped with electric or hydraulic windshield wipers mounted at the base of the cockpit windows. But while they serve the same core purpose as the ones on your car — to improve visibility in rain, as well as remove snow and debris from the windshield — they're not as widely used in flight as you might think.

Advertisement

Airplane wipers are mostly reserved for ground operations like taxiing, takeoff, and landing in bad weather. Once an aircraft hits cruising altitude, they're usually switched off. This is because most aircraft wiper systems are only certified for use at speeds below 180 to 200 knots, beyond which they risk mechanical failure or excessive wear.

Additionally, using wipers in flight can be extremely noisy, and pilots prefer to keep them switched off. That might seem counterintuitive, but at high altitudes and speeds, airplanes have something far more powerful than wipers working in their favor.