Why Navy Ships Zig-Zagged To Avoid Submarines In WW2

Some truly legendary submarines saw combat in World War II, with Germany's formidable U-boats being some of the best known. Naval travel was essential to opposing nations in order to transport weapons, soldiers, and essential supplies, as well as some vessels being war machines in their own right. Accordingly, efforts to develop submarine threats continued apace, as did corresponding efforts to counter them.

The unpredictable and insidious nature of submarines prompted navies to attempt rather experimental approaches to counter them. Some surface ships could go on the offensive with anti-submarine armaments like depth charges, but there were other methods for evading torpedo attacks. Some navy vessels Zig-zagged, following a snaking, changeable course to the destination rather than a straight, predictable one. Battleship New Jersey curator Ryan Szimanski explains (via YouTube) that this technique was used often during the World Wars, and that the primary reasons behind it were twofold.

"Changing course relatively frequently will allow you to potentially throw off that submarine's targeting," because torpedoes, up until the closing stages of the war, typically worked on the basis of aiming a shot in a straight line, taking the target's speed and course into account to 'lead' it into the ship in question. Szimanski added, "More importantly, you're trying to throw off the targeting... so that the submarine never gets into a firing position in the first place." Submarines were generally slower than their targets, so it was pertinent to maneuver into just the right spot to fire.