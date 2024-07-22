The Day A U.S. Submarine Was Sunk By Its Own Torpedo

The USS Tang was a Balao-class submarine designed to sink ships, and in her short career, that's precisely what she did. The Tang has an impressive war record, having sunk 33 enemy ships from the day it was commissioned on October 15, 1943, to the day it sank just over two years later. This ship alone accounted for the sinking of 116,454 tons of enemy shipping, which is impressive, seeing as she only sailed for two years.

The Tang's success earned Commander Richard O'Kane the Medal of Honor. O'Kane and the Tang were recognized for sinking a Japanese ship every 11 days she operated throughout five patrol missions. On top of that, she rescued numerous airmen from the ocean, so she was a busy submarine. Although they would be her last, the Tang's final two days of operation were part of what made her a legendary ship.

The Tang went up against several vessels on October 24, 1944. She ran into a Japanese convoy and engaged by firing off a slew of torpedoes. Two tankers tried to ram her, but the Tang managed to avoid them, causing them to slam into one another. She also engaged a destroyer, a transport, a freighter, and several escort ships. While she survived that engagement, she wouldn't survive the following one.