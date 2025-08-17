Pontiac 2+2: What Were They & When Were They Made?

For car enthusiasts, 1964 is best remembered for its mid-sized and smaller cars. Pontiac introduced the GTO, Ford foaled the Mustang weeks after Plymouth released the Barracuda, and in September, Porsche began offering the 911. Full-sized car lovers had wonders, too. Mercedes-Benz began producing the W100 platform 600 "Grosser", and Pontiac obliged the performance folks with the Catalina-based 2+2 model. It had Pontiac's 389 cubic-inch V-8 with carburetors ranging up to the tri-power, which used three two-barrel carburetors. The 421 Super Duty was available, but with a single four-barrel carburetor.

In 1965, though, the 2+2 came into its own. The car was no longer a Catalina variant, but its own model. Pontiac's mighty 421 Super Duty engine was the only motor available, and the carburetor options now included the tri-power setup. The 1966 model was probably the most infamous, as Car and Driver tested a 2+2 against a Ferrari 2+2 (via Curbside Classic). Royal Oak Pontiac, the provider of the 2+2, highly tuned the car before shipping it out of Michigan. It turned a 3.9-second 0-60 mph. By 1967, though, even bumping up the engine to a 428 couldn't stop declining sales in favor of the GTO, and Pontiac ended the 2+2. In America, that is.