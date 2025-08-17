No, Ford Doesn't Own Shelby American - Here's Who The Company Belongs To

Shelby American represents one of the world's premier firms for making fast cars look and go faster, typically Fords. This association dates all the way back to the 1960s, when Ford first brought Carroll Shelby into the mix to build such hits as the GT350 Mustang and Shelby Cobra, putting Shelby's budding company on the map. This association continues into the present day, with various outstanding automobiles credited to Shelby American such as the GT350R, GT500 Super Snake, and more — many of which aren't just fast, but also among the best-looking Mustangs ever built. However, despite the longstanding partnership, Shelby isn't actually owned by Ford; rather, Shelby American operates more like a tuning firm similar to companies like Roush or Saleen.

The real owners of Shelby American are, in fact, Shelby American — more specifically, it's a wholly-owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International, Inc., and has been since 2003. Moreover, it wasn't until that year that Shelby started working with Ford again, originally assisting with the Ford GT project, on which Carroll Shelby himself acted as a technical advisor. The company was officially known at the time as Shelby Automobiles, ultimately changing its name back to "Shelby American" on December 15, 2009. Throughout the 2000s, it acquired a series of assets, including the rights to the Shelby Series 1, and re-established the Shelby Mustang project in the form of the Shelby GT500 in 2007. Shelby American remains under the public holding company of Carroll Shelby International, Inc. today, and as such, the Ford ties are partnership-only.