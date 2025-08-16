What Is The PlayStation FlexStrike Fight Stick And When Will It Be Released?

For professional-level video game players, especially those who play fighting games, traditional grip controllers don't always provide the best possible experience. Controlling everything with just your thumbs and index fingers may not offer you the kind of snap response time necessary to keep up with high-impact gameplay. This is why the preferred means of control for many pro players is a fight stick, a controller with a large joystick and buttons reminiscent of the layouts you would find on a classic arcade cabinet. Fight sticks are typically homebrew devices or released by hardware manufacturers, such as the Razer RGB Kitsune Arcade Controller, but on occasion, the major game brands will release their own to the world.

In late June of 2025, PlayStation announced its very own first-party fight stick, the FlexStrike, formerly known as Project Defiant. This as-yet unreleased fight stick utilizes many of the same buttons and features as the PlayStation 5 DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, but switches out the traditional grip for a flat, streamlined design with fighting games in mind. PlayStation has unveiled more details about the device in a blog post, though at the time of writing, it has not divulged when, exactly, this peripheral will be available for purchase beyond the fact that it will be released sometime in 2026.