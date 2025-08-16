What Is The PlayStation FlexStrike Fight Stick And When Will It Be Released?
For professional-level video game players, especially those who play fighting games, traditional grip controllers don't always provide the best possible experience. Controlling everything with just your thumbs and index fingers may not offer you the kind of snap response time necessary to keep up with high-impact gameplay. This is why the preferred means of control for many pro players is a fight stick, a controller with a large joystick and buttons reminiscent of the layouts you would find on a classic arcade cabinet. Fight sticks are typically homebrew devices or released by hardware manufacturers, such as the Razer RGB Kitsune Arcade Controller, but on occasion, the major game brands will release their own to the world.
In late June of 2025, PlayStation announced its very own first-party fight stick, the FlexStrike, formerly known as Project Defiant. This as-yet unreleased fight stick utilizes many of the same buttons and features as the PlayStation 5 DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, but switches out the traditional grip for a flat, streamlined design with fighting games in mind. PlayStation has unveiled more details about the device in a blog post, though at the time of writing, it has not divulged when, exactly, this peripheral will be available for purchase beyond the fact that it will be released sometime in 2026.
The FlexStrike is designed to withstand the rigors of professional play
At a glance, the PlayStation FlexStrike seems like a typical fight stick device. It's got a large joystick on the left and eight chunky buttons on the right, each corresponding to one of the major buttons on the DualSense controller. It borrows a few other features from the DualSense, like the touchpad and a rechargeable battery, though its other functions are meant to make it more easily customizable. The controller's inputs can be customized in a few ways, such as switching directional inputs or locking in input layouts with the dedicated lock button. In an extra bit of convenience for those playing at home, it can be operated concurrently with a DualSense, just in case you prefer to use the latter to navigate menus.
The FlexStrike can be connected to a PlayStation 5 or PC, either via a wired USB connection or wirelessly through PlayStation Link, all without needing to trick your PC into thinking it's an Xbox controller. With PlayStation Link, you can also pair PlayStation audio devices like the Pulse Explore earbuds or Pulse Elite headset to receive low-latency audio and voice chat. For practical design features, the FlexStrike is built to endure high-level play without slipping or misinputs via a durable, ergonomic body. The base of the controller has a non-slip texture to keep it from falling off your lap or desk, the buttons have mechanical switches, and the controller comes with toolless interchangeable restrictor gates for customizing the stick control. The stick can also be swapped between left stick, right stick, and D-pad inputs via a switch.