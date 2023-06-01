Razer Reveals RGB Kitsune Arcade Controller Just In Time For Street Fighter 6

This year seems destined to be the year of marquee fighting games, with franchises like "Street Fighter," "Tekken," and "Mortal Kombat" all serving fresh entries in the coming months. It looks like Razer is prepared for the onslaught of combo button smashing, and in a way that die-hard fans will appreciate. Say hello to the Kitsune, an arcade controller with some unique design choices and plenty of Razer Chroma RGB pizzazz.

This is an all-button optical arcade controller for PC and the PlayStation 5, but it misses out on one crucial element that you must have seen on sticks in the hands of competitive players: a lever. Why would Razer eliminate the trusty joystick that is crucial to moving, dodging, and side-stepping? The company argues that the unique quad movement button layout on its arcade stick "eliminates joystick mishaps."

Another advantage of a lever-less design is that the slim arcade gamepad can be fit in a backpack slot with ease, while the detachable USB-C approach further eases cable management. The Kitsune comes in a sole all-black trim with an RGB strip alongside the periphery, but for a limited time, you can also choose between the "Street Fighter 6 Cammy Edition" and the "Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li Edition."