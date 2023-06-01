Razer Reveals RGB Kitsune Arcade Controller Just In Time For Street Fighter 6
This year seems destined to be the year of marquee fighting games, with franchises like "Street Fighter," "Tekken," and "Mortal Kombat" all serving fresh entries in the coming months. It looks like Razer is prepared for the onslaught of combo button smashing, and in a way that die-hard fans will appreciate. Say hello to the Kitsune, an arcade controller with some unique design choices and plenty of Razer Chroma RGB pizzazz.
This is an all-button optical arcade controller for PC and the PlayStation 5, but it misses out on one crucial element that you must have seen on sticks in the hands of competitive players: a lever. Why would Razer eliminate the trusty joystick that is crucial to moving, dodging, and side-stepping? The company argues that the unique quad movement button layout on its arcade stick "eliminates joystick mishaps."
Another advantage of a lever-less design is that the slim arcade gamepad can be fit in a backpack slot with ease, while the detachable USB-C approach further eases cable management. The Kitsune comes in a sole all-black trim with an RGB strip alongside the periphery, but for a limited time, you can also choose between the "Street Fighter 6 Cammy Edition" and the "Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li Edition."
Get ready for the next battle, without a lever
Razer says it worked with Capcom to design the Kitsune and also roped in members from the gaming community to ensure that the stick meets the tournament criteria. The Kitsune, despite its novel design, complies with the latest cardinal directional input rules that are a part of Capcom Pro Tour standards. So, if you've been planning to carry the Razer stick to a "Street Fighter 6" competition — which, by the way, releases on June 2 — you won't have any issues.
The company also assures that the stick was developed under official PlayStation licensing terms, so you're covered for PlayStation 5 events, too. Notably, Razer has equipped the Kitsune with its own low-profile linear optical switches. Compared to a regular switch on a mechanical keyboard, the biggest advantage of a low-profile switch is that they offer a smaller actuation depth, which directly transfers to faster response time, which is a critical skill in these fighting games. Razer says the speed and precision offered by the Kitsune will leave the traditional arcade sticks far behind.
Unfortunately, Razer hasn't revealed the Kitsune's price or a concrete market release date. As far as fighting games go, Capcom's "Street Fighter 6" is out this week. NetherReal's "Mortal Kombat 1" is set for a release on September 19, promising a rebooted storyline and next-gen graphics. Bandai Namco's "Tekken 8" doesn't have a release date attached to it, but rumors say it will arrive by the end of the year.