Tekken 8 Officially Confirmed For PlayStation 5 With An Explosive Trailer

"Tekken" 8 is officially in development and it will be hitting the PlayStation 5 platform in the near future. The first teaser for a next-generation "Tekken" game was showcased at the EVO 2022 tournament in August, but it only revealed a brief look at Kazuya Mishima, the anti-hero lead of the long-running fighting game franchise. During the PlayStation State of Play showcase for 2022, Bandai Namco finally shared a meaty trailer that officially introduces "Tekken 8."

From the looks of it, "Tekken 8" appears to be leaps ahead of "Tekken 7" in terms of photorealistic graphics. The short trailer shows the father-son duo of Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama duking it out in stormy weather. The skin textures have been rendered with great detail, the muscle tone is well-defined, and the surrounding elements like the gusts of winds and the falling raindrops also show impressive visual clarity.

What's even more awe-inspiring is the fact that the trailer is not some form of cinematic footage developed with extra effort as a trailer. Instead, it's "taken directly from a certain part in the current work-in-progress Tekken 8's story mode" being played on the PlayStation 5, according to the game's director. Unfortunately, we don't know when the game will be out except for an official confirmation that development is in full swing right now.