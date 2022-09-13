Tekken 8 Officially Confirmed For PlayStation 5 With An Explosive Trailer
"Tekken" 8 is officially in development and it will be hitting the PlayStation 5 platform in the near future. The first teaser for a next-generation "Tekken" game was showcased at the EVO 2022 tournament in August, but it only revealed a brief look at Kazuya Mishima, the anti-hero lead of the long-running fighting game franchise. During the PlayStation State of Play showcase for 2022, Bandai Namco finally shared a meaty trailer that officially introduces "Tekken 8."
From the looks of it, "Tekken 8" appears to be leaps ahead of "Tekken 7" in terms of photorealistic graphics. The short trailer shows the father-son duo of Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama duking it out in stormy weather. The skin textures have been rendered with great detail, the muscle tone is well-defined, and the surrounding elements like the gusts of winds and the falling raindrops also show impressive visual clarity.
What's even more awe-inspiring is the fact that the trailer is not some form of cinematic footage developed with extra effort as a trailer. Instead, it's "taken directly from a certain part in the current work-in-progress Tekken 8's story mode" being played on the PlayStation 5, according to the game's director. Unfortunately, we don't know when the game will be out except for an official confirmation that development is in full swing right now.
The Mishima conflict returns
Sharing more details about the trailer, series creator and the upcoming game's director Katsuhiro Harada in a post on the PlayStation Blog that the trailer scenery is actually a 60fps cut from real-time rendered footage that players will experience while exploring the two-player versus mode. Harada adds that "all the character models, backgrounds, and effects are the same ones that are used in-game."
Aside from how the characters look and the game mechanics unfold, the team is also paying a considerable amount of attention to environmental details like rain density, wind pressure, items breaking apart, and similar. Harada promises that the final version will look even better than the quality on display in the debut trailer. As for the storyline, it looks like the duo of Jin and Kazuya will again take center stage, which is definitely good news. Whether this climatic battle finally concludes the saga remains to be seen.
The character design stays loyal to the franchise's roots, albeit with more detailed photorealistic pizzazz this time around. The fighting style is also the familiar Kazama-Mishima close-quarter combat with tons of electrified hooks and kicks. Of course, the devil gene avatars also make a brief appearance in the Tekken 8 trailer. In the meanwhile, if you can't contain the excitement and wait for the game's release, you can indulge yourself in the "Tekken: Bloodline" animated series that is currently streaming on Netflix.