Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s next DLC fighter, Kazuya, in action right here

Nintendo opened its E3 2021 show by revealing the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The roster will soon be joined by Kazuya, one of the main characters from the Tekken franchise. As Kazuya is heading to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from another fighting game series, there’s been a lot of interest in seeing his moveset and fighting style. Today, we got all that and then some in a new live stream from Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai.

As he’s done during each of these “Mr. Sakurai Presents” live streams, Sakurai spent a long time today discussing Kazuya’s abilities. You can view the presentation in its entirety below – the actual live stream begins at the 29 minute and 30-second mark – but the long and short of it is that Kazuya will use his Devil’s Power for multiple moves in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Specifically, Sakurai says that we’ll see Kazuya transform using his Devil’s Power during some jumps, smash attacks, and special moves.

Just as every DLC character that came before him, Kazuya will be bundled with a new stage called Mishima Dojo. Mishima Dojo doesn’t come with any platforms, but it does have walls and ceilings that can be broken. Kazuya will also come packed with 39 tracks from the Tekken series, so there are a lot of bonuses coming along with this DLC fighter.

Kazuya will be available on June 29th as part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 or as a standalone purchase in Challenger Pack 10, which runs $5.99. Fighters Pass Vol. 2 costs $29.99 and, aside from Kazuya, features Min Min from ARMS, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and one more fighter that hasn’t been revealed yet. That upcoming character is probably the last DLC fighter we’ll see for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so expect it to be a big one.

In addition to detailing Kazuya’s kit today, Sakurai also announced a new batch of Mii Fighter costumes launching the same day. We’re getting new costumes based on Shantae, Lloyd Irving from Tales of Symphonia, Dante from Devil May Cry, and the Dragonborn from Skyrim, and you can see them all in the trailer above.