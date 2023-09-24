How To Trick Your PC Into Thinking Your PS5 Controller Is An Xbox Controller

The PlayStation 5's DualSense controller is an excellent gaming peripheral, boasting a comfortable, ergonomic design and lots of nifty hidden features like gyro controls and haptic triggers. Even if you don't have a PlayStation 5, the DualSense controller is a great choice for a generic gamepad for your PC. You might not be able to use the full scope of those hidden features for every game you play, but the comfort factor is still pretty attractive by itself.

However, there's a bit of a wrinkle to using a DualSense on a PC. Most generic controllers and Xbox controllers are designed with the PC framework in mind, and Windows operating systems, being Microsoft products, are designed to receive them in turn. Since the DualSense is a Sony product, there's a disconnect between it and your PC. Unless the game you're trying to play supports the DualSense natively, your PC may not properly recognize it as a controller. How can you keep using your DualSense in this case? Simple: Just dress it up like an Xbox controller.