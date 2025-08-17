5 Of The Worst Fighter Planes To Fly In World War 2

The forces of major belligerents produced many iconic warbirds during the Second World War. The rotary, radial, and V-powered Focke Wulf 190, P-51 Mustang, Supermarine Spitfire, P-47 Thunderbolt, Mitsubishi Zero, and many others have gone down in aviation history as legends of their time. Other planes, not so much.

For every airframe with a sterling battle record, there are a dozen that fared poorly. That's not to say that these aircraft are not worthy of our respect. Even a poorly performing combat veteran of the Second World War still made it to the show, and the pilots who flew them were skilled and courageous.

Some of the aircraft on this list were out-of-date; others performed well early in the war before being outclassed by updated versions of successful enemy aircraft. Some became infamous for poor performance, fairly or unfairly. Others probably never should have taken to the air in the first place. Here are five of the worst fighter planes to fly in World War II.