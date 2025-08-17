5 Of The Best Rotary Engine Cars Ever Built

Almost every internal combustion vehicle on the planet today uses the classic piston engine. These run by converting heat energy into reciprocating motion, and then rotary motion that ultimately powers the wheels through the drivetrain. But what if you could produce a rotary motion directly from combustion? That was the dream of Dr. Felix Wankel, who, after working on the design for more than 30 years, created the world's first rotary engine in collaboration with German motorcycle and automobile manufacturer, NSU.

The Wankel rotary was a very promising engine. The German Nazi regime saw it as a competitive advantage over its rivals, with Wankel being a member of the party. And after the war, most automakers licensed Wankel's patent, as they believed the design would disrupt the industry. The engine had fewer moving parts, meaning — at least in theory — better reliability. It could also rev more freely and extract much more power from very small capacities. The compact size and low weight made it especially interesting for sports cars.

Still, most automakers quickly abandoned the Wankel rotary due to poor reliability, high fuel/oil consumption, and low torque. Fortunately, Mazda continued to push the boundaries of the design and gave us many memorable Wankel-powered automobiles. And in this piece, we'll celebrate five of the best rotary engine cars ever built, in no particular order. Oh, and not all are Mazdas!