Can You Use A Ryobi Misting Fan Without Water?

Ryobi sells a small variety of fans and misters to help cool you down on a hot day. Just having improved airflow around you goes a long way toward keeping you from getting sweaty, but the big appeal to Ryobi's fans in particular is misting fans that use both air and water. The Ryobi Bucket Top Misting Fan is meant to be placed on top of a water source like a filled bucket, drawing from it and spraying the water out as a fine mist. The mist flows in the same direction as the fan, so you get those refreshing little particles blasted into your face while you work.

Of course, if you are using a bucket of water to draw from, it will naturally run out at some point. The good news is that the Ryobi misting fan doesn't explicitly need water to function as a fan. As long as its ONE+ battery pack still has a charge, it'll still give you plenty of airflow, just without the mist to accompany it. Though if you're fine with just a fan without mist, you might want to consider investing in a cheaper fan, Ryobi-branded or otherwise, because you're not using all the features that get the Ryobi misting fan its $69 price tag.