The Handy Ryobi Mower Attachment That Lets You Stripe Your Lawn As You Mow

If you've ever walked through a suburban neighborhood before, you might have noticed that some of the houses have a distinctive feature on their lawns. Specifically, the lawn appears to be striped, with alternating light and dark shades not unlike the stripes of an American flag. Lawn striping is achieved by rolling over the grass with a heavy cylinder, matting it down in alternating directions. The practice of lawn striping doesn't bring much in the way of practical benefit to homeowners, but it looks very classy and professional, not to mention reminiscent of the kinds of clean lawns you see in a baseball stadium.

Many professional lawn care services offer lawn striping packages, but if you prefer to care for your lawn yourself, you will need a special accessory for your lawn mower to achieve uniform stripes or a dedicated tool like a hover mower. If you happen to use one of Ryobi's battery-powered Smart Trek or Self-Propelled lawn mowers, the brand has the right accessory on offer to achieve that professional vibe: the Ryobi Lawn Mower Striper.

The Ryobi Lawn Striper, available exclusively at Home Depot for $99.00, is a rolling mechanism designed to be fitted to the back of your Ryobi battery-powered lawn mower. The Lawn Striper can be clipped right onto any 20- or 21-inch mower in Ryobi's stable, and is designed to be attached or detached with minimal effort. It also works whether you have a bagger attachment or not.