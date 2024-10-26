Ryobi Smart Trek Vs. Self Propelled Lawn Mowers: What's The Difference?
When putting together an outdoor chore checklist, more often than not, cutting the grass is pretty high up there. It grows quickly and can get quite thick, meaning your push mower could see a ton of use throughout the summer months. Unfortunately, even offerings from the most reliable push mower brands on the market can fail over time for one reason or another, leading one to have to go out and purchase a new model. If you're one of these individuals looking for a new push mower, then Ryobi's models are certainly worth taking a look at.
In addition to power tools and general labor equipment, Ryobi has several different push lawn mowers up for sale. These electric mowers come in at different price points and sizes and are either cord-bound or battery-operated, with some Ryobi lawn mower batteries lasting longer on the job than others. Additionally, there's an important distinction to make between them that could be the deciding factor in finding the best lawn mower for your needs. Some are designated as simply self propelled, while others are advertised as having Ryobi's Smart Trek technology packed in.
While quite similar, Ryobi's self propelled and Smart Trek-enhanced push mowers differ in some key areas. Here's what you should know about these models, especially if you're looking to buy one or the other.
Self propelled and Smart Trek mowers deviate in key areas
Self propelled Ryobi push lawn mower operation is pretty straightforward. Like with most other brands, you fire the lawn mower up, set your self propel speed, and press the self propel handles to go. Meanwhile, with Smart Trek mowers, you can press down on the paddle below the grip to adjust your speed effortlessly while mowing. This is quicker than manually changing self propel speed, saving on mowing time and aiding in areas of varying elevations where different speeds are needed. All-wheel drive is an option on newer Smart Trek models as well, improving on the self propelled's rear wheels-only approach.
Additionally, Smart Trek mowers don't require engaging the blade for the self propel feature to work. This way, when you take that victory walk back to the garage or shed, you don't have to push the full weight of the mower or contend with the blade kicking up rocks and debris while in self propelled mode.
The other main difference between Ryobi's self propelled and Smart Trek mowers is the price. When comparing the two, in most cases, a Smart Trek-equipped model is going to cost more than a simple self propelled one. Added technology in a product rarely comes without additional costs. Self propelled mowers and kits can range anywhere from $198 to $749, while Smart Trek ones can run from $599 to nearly $2,000.
Overall, when you're looking to buy a Ryobi tool, there are a few key things to consider. Specifically in the realm of push mowers, the differences between self propelled and Smart Trek units aren't too extreme, but they're enough to make them worth keeping in mind before settling on a purchase.