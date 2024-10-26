Ryobi Smart Trek Vs. Self Propelled Lawn Mowers: What's The Difference?

When putting together an outdoor chore checklist, more often than not, cutting the grass is pretty high up there. It grows quickly and can get quite thick, meaning your push mower could see a ton of use throughout the summer months. Unfortunately, even offerings from the most reliable push mower brands on the market can fail over time for one reason or another, leading one to have to go out and purchase a new model. If you're one of these individuals looking for a new push mower, then Ryobi's models are certainly worth taking a look at.

Advertisement

In addition to power tools and general labor equipment, Ryobi has several different push lawn mowers up for sale. These electric mowers come in at different price points and sizes and are either cord-bound or battery-operated, with some Ryobi lawn mower batteries lasting longer on the job than others. Additionally, there's an important distinction to make between them that could be the deciding factor in finding the best lawn mower for your needs. Some are designated as simply self propelled, while others are advertised as having Ryobi's Smart Trek technology packed in.

While quite similar, Ryobi's self propelled and Smart Trek-enhanced push mowers differ in some key areas. Here's what you should know about these models, especially if you're looking to buy one or the other.

Advertisement