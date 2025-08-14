How A Giant Parachute Helps The B-52 Come To A Complete Stop

At 159 feet, four inches long and a wingspan of 185 feet, the B-52 aircraft family is part of popular culture and a powerhouse worthy of the name Stratofortress. It can weigh just short of half a million pounds (488,000 lbs) at takeoff, and is still capable of a top speed of 650 mph. It's certainly not the fastest bird in the military, but to aid in landings while cutting down on particularly costly wear and maintenance, it has a little secret. Or, rather, it has a huge secret that's about 90 feet long.

As part of the overall landing process, the B-52 deploys a drogue parachute, propelled by a much smaller secondary chute that 'launches' it free. It's a similar concept to the parachutes deployed by drag racing cars, in that they're designed to create drag and bring the vehicle to a safer stop sooner. In October 2022, Aircrew Flight Equipment Senior Airman Tyler Barnes explained the huge aircraft's use of the parachute to KSLA News: "The B-52 uses it like a safety buffer. It helps slow it down."

The idea also helps prevent the brake components of the B-52 (or other aircraft that employ them) from having to work so hard. The significant weight of the aircraft translates to a lot of energy required to brake efficiently, so the parachute kicks in to help. The U.S. is still flying the B-52 family, and so it's got to treat it right.