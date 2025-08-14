Can You Use Bosch Batteries On DeWalt Tools?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the annoying things about owning a large variety of different power tools is that, in all likelihood, they're not all going to be from the same brand. The problem with that is that just about every major hardware brand has its own proprietary battery system, meaning its respective tools will only accept rechargeable batteries also made by it. Neither batteries nor tools are cheap, so having to buy unique batteries for every differently-branded tool you own can be a pain.
Certain brands have actually taken steps to address this particular consumer pain point and offer a greater degree of cross-brand compatibility. Take, for example, the Bosch power tool brand, whose rechargeable battery packs utilize a framework of its own design known as AMPShare. AMPShare is designed to serve as a flexible system for trade professionals, connecting to tools of multiple brands beyond Bosch's. Unfortunately, while the membership of Bosch's "AMPShare Alliance" is surprisingly far-reaching, it doesn't include every brand there is. DeWalt tools, for example, still aren't compatible with Bosch batteries. There is technically a way to circumvent this in the form of battery adapters, but it might be in your best interest to leave such a method on the table.
DeWalt is not part of Bosch's AMPShare Alliance
All of the 18V Core batteries produced by Bosch are part of the wider AMPShare framework. This system, developed by Bosch, is designed to be compatible with a surprisingly wide variety of tools and gadgets across a multitude of different third-party brands. The brands that work with Bosch batteries make up what is collectively known as the "AMPShare Alliance," and it's thanks to this alliance that there are quite a few non-Bosch tools compatible with Bosch batteries.
While Bosch's batteries are designed to cross that seemingly impenetrable boundary between brands, the unfortunate fact of the matter is that they are only compatible with tools belonging to the member brands of the AMPShare Alliance. Brands that aren't members of the alliance, such as DeWalt, are still just as out of reach as you would expect.
Despite having the same voltage as a Bosch battery, DeWalt's 20V batteries (18V in other countries) aren't the same. The physical connectors on the top of a Bosch battery are designed to be flexible in order to fit various tool receivers. However, they're still too different from the six-terminal setup on top of a DeWalt battery. A Bosch battery's connecting rails wouldn't fit the curved receiver of a DeWalt tool. Even if it did, without the right terminals, the tool wouldn't recognize it, and power wouldn't flow.
There are battery adapters, but using them is risky
If your Bosch batteries still won't work with DeWalt tools despite how far-reaching their connections are otherwise, it'd be understandable if you're a little frustrated. Some other tool users certainly seem to be, as there's an entire unofficial sub-industry of third-party brands making one-way adapters for specific battery and tool brand combos and selling them on platforms like Amazon. There are adapters available that can clip onto the top of a Bosch battery and plug into the receiver of a DeWalt tool.
While these adapters can technically facilitate a transfer of power, though, using them comes with a distinct risk. All rechargeable power tool batteries, Bosch's included, have a unique internal circuit board that helps to control the amperage of their power delivery, as well as lock out incompatible hardware. Using a battery adapter bypasses that lockout, but also bypasses the circuit board in the process. This means, rather than properly-regulated electricity, you're just forcing power out of the battery into the tool with no rhyme or reason. This can lead to underpowered performance if the amperage is insufficient, or worse, overloading from too much power influx, which can completely burn out the tool's motor. If either the Bosch battery or DeWalt tool suffers a critical failure from using a battery adapter, neither brand will help you, as using third-party accessories violates the warranty.