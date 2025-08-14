Can You Use Bosch Batteries On DeWalt Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the annoying things about owning a large variety of different power tools is that, in all likelihood, they're not all going to be from the same brand. The problem with that is that just about every major hardware brand has its own proprietary battery system, meaning its respective tools will only accept rechargeable batteries also made by it. Neither batteries nor tools are cheap, so having to buy unique batteries for every differently-branded tool you own can be a pain.

Certain brands have actually taken steps to address this particular consumer pain point and offer a greater degree of cross-brand compatibility. Take, for example, the Bosch power tool brand, whose rechargeable battery packs utilize a framework of its own design known as AMPShare. AMPShare is designed to serve as a flexible system for trade professionals, connecting to tools of multiple brands beyond Bosch's. Unfortunately, while the membership of Bosch's "AMPShare Alliance" is surprisingly far-reaching, it doesn't include every brand there is. DeWalt tools, for example, still aren't compatible with Bosch batteries. There is technically a way to circumvent this in the form of battery adapters, but it might be in your best interest to leave such a method on the table.