Which American Aircraft Carriers Have Electromagnetic Catapults?

The United States Navy currently has 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in its fleet. Of those, 10 are of the "old" Nimitz-class, while a singular example of the latest high-tech model is the Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), which also happens to be the name of this new class of carrier. Both the Nimitz and Gerald R. Ford-class carriers are considered the largest warships on the planet.

The Ford was delivered in 2017 as the replacement for the USS Enterprise (CVN-65), which was made inactive in 2012 and decommissioned in 2017. Given that the Ford is the latest carrier to sail the high seas, it should come as no surprise that it's packing the latest and greatest technology, including an Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS). It is the only carrier currently equipped with EMALS, but every one of the additional ten Ford-class carriers to come (each with a price tag of $13 billion) will also include EMALS.

For the last several decades, the Navy has used steam-powered catapults to launch its aircraft. EMALS, however, uses stored kinetic energy and converted solid-state electricity to power a linear induction motor. It's an exponential leap in technology that allows more precise computer control, monitoring, and automation. EMALS provides 29% more energy than the steam system, which in turn allows it to launch heavier aircraft if needed. Additionally, it offers a greater linear acceleration curve for lighter aircraft, reducing wear and tear on the plane.