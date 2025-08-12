Why The US Military Is Canceling The Next-Gen E-7 Wedgetail (And What Does It Mean For Boeing?)

The Air Force's much-anticipated E-7 Wedgetail program was axed in June. This aircraft, based on the Boeing 737, is a flying command center whose primary role is to serve as an AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System). Its powerful systems allow it to scan vast areas, detecting and tracking hostile aircraft and missiles — a function the Pentagon refers to as the Air Moving Target Indicator (AMTI) mission. The plan was to replace the military's creaky, old E-3 Sentry AWACS fleet with 26 new Wedgetails. The plane looked like a sure thing, too, at least on paper. Already flown by key U.S. allies, it boasts a powerful Northrop Grumman MESA radar that can track targets on the sea and in the air simultaneously.

The news didn't come as a total surprise, as rumors had been circulating about the Trump administration considering cancellation. The main issue is that a dedicated aircraft platform has limited coverage. The military wants to expand its monitoring to cover the entire planet, a task that a fleet of aircraft alone cannot handle. So, as part of the FY26 bill introduced by the Trump administration, senior military officials argued that the Wedgetail is just "not survivable" – especially in a future fight against a sophisticated enemy like China. Costs were also spiraling, with the price tag for the aircraft reportedly jumping from $588 million to $724 million.

Instead of performing the AMTI mission from the air, officials are now pivoting to space. They believe that satellite constellations can handle this job more effectively and provide the needed global coverage. They also think that such a solution can be delivered faster than the E-7. Still, this abrupt pivot has undoubtedly left a capability gap and would force the aging E-3s to be used for even longer.