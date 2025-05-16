How Old Is The Boeing 737 Jet And How Many Generations Does It Have Already?

The Boeing 737 is arguably one of the most successful aircraft in the history of commercial aviation. The 737 first took to the air more than a half-century ago on April 9, 1967. Since then, Boeing has launched three more generations of 737s, with the MAX series being the fourth and the latest generation. The twin-engine powered aircraft was designed for efficient short- and medium-haul travel with a smaller passenger capacity.

The first generation of 737s included the 737-100 and 737-200 aircraft, both offering different ranges and passenger capacities. Boeing has since worked on improving the range, fuel efficiency, and passenger capacity with each new generation of 737s.

Though considered one of the best jets Boeing has ever made, the Boeing 737 has also been riddled with controversies, especially the latest 737 MAX series airplanes. The most recent incident was the non-fatal door blowout on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9, but the aircraft has also been involved in multiple fatal accidents. These incidents have resulted in fines and groundings by the FAA, and have blotted Boeing's reputation in commercial aviation. Let's dive into a timeline of the Boeing 737 and look at the technological advancements it has made over four generations.

