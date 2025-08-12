Why Did Some WW2 Pilots Fly With The Canopy Open?

The F-35 Lightning II, the primary fighter jet of the U.S. military and its allies, can scream through the sky at up to Mach 1.6, or 1,200 miles per hour. It is literally impossible for today's pilots to fly the most advanced aircraft the world has ever seen ... with its canopy wide open. Fighter pilots back in World War II, at what was really still the infancy of fighter plane design, didn't have that problem mainly because they weren't capable of attaining anywhere near the same airspeed as today's aircraft.

Many of the experienced pilots at the start of WWII had earned their wings flying biplanes during the previous global battle (and never shot their own propellers), which were, by their very design, built with open cockpits. In 1914, the Royal Aircraft Factory built a single experimental S.E.4, which featured an optional molded celluloid cockpit cover. However, it was never used because the pilots were too wary of being confined within the plane's fuselage.

Given the mindset of these veteran pilots, most weren't too happy when canopies started becoming standard equipment. However, technological advances made these new and improved fighters exponentially faster and able to achieve higher altitudes, so pilots needed to wear masks that supplied them with supplemental oxygen to keep from passing out. These early planes didn't have air conditioning, and pilots were now sitting mere inches from massive heat-spewing engines while enclosed within a glass canopy, while the sun blasted them. At times, the heat was simply unbearable. Not only that, but early design flaws sometimes made it impossible to actually see through the canopy, so they would throw them open during flight.