World War 2: What Was The Kaiten Torpedo & Did It Sink Any Ships?

Around eight months after the destruction of the USS Mississinewa, a Kaiten torpedo claimed another United States naval vessel: the destroyer escort USS Underhill (pictured here). In July 1945, the vessel was in Okinawa in order to seek out and destroy enemy submarines. When the ship was attacked later that month, Underhill was operating as part of a convoy that was traveling to Leyte, an island in the Philippines.

The vessel responded to a disappearing submarine, only to discover that its target wasn't the only vessel in the vicinity. Two Kaiten explosions impacted the ship, causing monstrous damage. The vessel was torn into two halves by the blasts, with Lt. Cmdr. Robert M. Newcomb killed in the attack along with 112 other crew members. What was left afloat of the once-formidable destroyer was intentionally sunk after rescuers saved 125 lives.

In between these two attacks, a third U.S. ship was also sent to the bottom of the ocean by Kaitens in January 1945, although this was a much lower-profile vessel. These are the only targets known to have been outright sunk by these torpedoes. Overall, the Kaiten program certainly succeeded in developing a formidable and fearsome weapon. Yet in terms of reliability, the torpedoes fell drastically short and could be arguably regarded as some of the worst military equipment of World War II.