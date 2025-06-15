The Design Flaw That Sank A Torpedo Boat (And Affected An Entire Class Of Warships)

While the World Wars brought their share of devastation to the world, many can agree that they also introduced a host of impressive gadgets and machinery that redefined the modern world. From the British development of the first tanks, the Mark I, in response to trench warfare, to the highly effective German U-boats that sank thousands of Allied ships in World War II, machines of war have become commonplace today, with many militaries across the globe using them.

In such a world, many inventors come together to create these machines. However, while some of their brainchildren typically see extensive application in war zones, a few often have significant design flaws that lead to entire vehicles, vessels, or weapons being recalled or completely stopping production. Among these is a Japanese torpedo boat with a significant design flaw that caused it to capsize. The flaw was the installation of excessively heavy armaments on the relatively light vessel, which ultimately led to its demise.

The entire ordeal, known as the Tomazuru incident, affected a whole class of warships, the Chidori-class torpedo ships. Interestingly, the ship that capsized did so during trials, not in active service. After the Japanese military reevaluated the flaw, four other completed Chidori-class ships were heavily modified to rectify the error, while the ones still in construction were outright canceled. But why and how did the incident occur?

