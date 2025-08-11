Every Mazda RX-7 Generation, Ranked By Horsepower

The Mazda RX-7 went through three generations as Mazda's premier performance sports car, consistently powered by Mazda's rotary engine. Debuting in 1978, it remained in the U.S. Mazda lineup through 1995, although it continued to be sold in Japan until 2002. It is considered to be one of the cars that Mazda should have never discontinued.

As the only rotary-powered sports car of its day, the Mazda RX-7 was a unique concept that combined good design, excellent handling, and had an engine that could rev very smoothly to high rpms (by piston-engine standards) whenever you had the urge. Mazda actually built in a buzzer to remind drivers when the redline was reached so they could shift into the next gear.

The three generations of the Mazda RX-7 actually evolved in power output, unlike the engine power rankings of the Mazda Miata's generations. The RX-7's levels of horsepower steadily increased over time, helping to keep pace with the size and weight increases of each succeeding generation of Mazda's rotary-engined offering, while also improving its performance among competitors in the sports car market. A total of over 800,000 Mazda RX-7s were sold around the world before this unique sports car went out of production for good.