The Strongest Sonic Boom Ever Recorded Was Produced By This Iconic Fighter Jet

Today, many military aircraft can break the sound barrier to enter supersonic flight. Certain commercial models can as well, including the Concorde, which is famous for its record-breaking flights. As a result, we have a relatively good understanding of the side effects of faster-than-sound flight, including sonic boom.

A sonic boom is the result of air molecules being pressurized and forced out of the way as an aircraft speeds along. This produces a shock wave, which makes a loud boom that can be heard by witnesses on the ground. The loudest sonic boom ever emitted goes to the Republic Aviation Corporation's XF-84H, also known as the "Thunderscreech." Designated by the Guinness World Records as the loudest aircraft, the XF-84H released sonic booms from its spinning propellers that traveled at the speed of Mach 1.18 — or about 900 mph.

However, the loudest sonic boom isn't necessarily the strongest. The measurement needed to determine a sonic boom's strength is its overpressure, defined by NASA as "the amount of the increase over the normal atmospheric pressure which surrounds us (2,116 psf/14.7 psi)." In relation to this measurement, the F-4 Phantom produced the strongest recorded sonic boom in 1967.