5 Tips For Extending Your Fitbit's Battery Life

Once upon a time, I used to own a Fitbit. In fact, I owned several, including the original Fitbit Charge and the Fitbit Versa 2. I have since switched to a Galaxy Watch 6, but I remember the Fitbits having exceptional battery life for the time. I could easily get five to seven days on average from my Fitbit Versa and even longer from my Charge. With a little work, it's possible to get that kind of battery life even on some older Fitbit devices.

In general, the same rules apply for fitness trackers as they do for smartphones. The longer the screen is on, and the more functions you have enabled, the worse your battery life will be. This is true of all fitness trackers, especially the best fitness trackers that have more features than cheaper models. Most users will be able to find a balance between disabling what they can live without and turning on the stuff they really depend on. This is often enough to squeak some extra battery life out of their device.

The worst thing you can do is enable every feature you use just once. Avoiding this fatal mistake, together with the tips below, is usually enough to radically improve battery life and potentially even performances. If you don't like the changes, you can always re-enable the features.