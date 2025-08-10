Fact Check: Is The USS Missouri Being Reactivated?

In a word, no, the U.S. Navy is not reactivating the USS Missouri. The rumor that this Iowa-class battleship, first launched in 1944, surfaced on social media a few years ago, and a nasty case of the telephone game broke out. On October 10, 2023, news headlines spread that the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group was heading to the Eastern Mediterranean to deter additional groups from joining the war between Hamas and Israel.

The next day, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, a Lebanese–American mathematical statistician and former option trader turned author and scholar, commented on X (he has over one million followers) that the U.S. was sending its largest battleship to the Mediterranean. The problem with this statement is that he mistook the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group for a battleship, which it most certainly was not. "Battleships" have not been part of the U.S. Navy since the 1990s and were last used during the Gulf War. They've all been decommissioned for decades and remain out of service.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group at the time consisted of several vessels, including the Navy's largest aircraft carrier, four destroyers, and a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser. The terminology was clearly the cause of the chaos. Unfortunately, the denizens of the World Wide Web are unforgiving, and soon claims that the "USS Missouri has apparently been recommissioned to fight Hamas" spread across the depth and breadth of social media like a tsunami.