4 Of The Best Fuel Injector Cleaners On The Market

As a company founded to meet the racing industry's needs in 1979, Red Line Synthetic Oil knows a thing or two about keeping an engine and its fuel system working properly. Mechanics and engineers alike love Redline's complete fuel system cleaner for its proprietary blend of lubricants and high- and low-temperature detergents.

A product's material safety data sheet (MSDS) is a treasure trove of information about products that are made with chemicals. The legally required document provides the appropriate first aid, storage, handling, and firefighting measures to be taken in case of an emergency, but more interesting for our purposes is the list of substances that make up the product. According to its MSDS, Redline SI-1 Complete Fuel System Cleaner is 30-40 percent PEA, a nitrogen-based detergent that's stable enough to clean the unfriendly environment inside a combustion chamber. Deposits are lifted away and burned, and a barrier to prevent future deposits is also formed with use of PEA-based products.

Redline SI-1 claims to clean not only fuel injectors, but also carburetors, valve and combustion chambers, and pollution control valves. The product also enhances fuel stability, which is useful if you're putting that classic car in storage, and using it is as simple as pouring a bottle into your fuel tank.

Redline SI-1 Complete Fuel System Cleaner is available to order on Amazon for $16.