Can You Use Milwaukee Batteries On Ryobi Tools?

When you work with power tools for a long time, either in a professional capacity or as a hobbyist, you tend to amass an eclectic collection of tools and accessories across the major power tool brands. Maybe your preferred brand wasn't available, maybe it was too expensive, or maybe there was a deal too good to pass up; whatever the reason, you've ended up with a mish-mash of tools from the big brands like Milwaukee and Ryobi.

The annoying thing about this particular scenario is that each power tool from each brand in your collection also requires its own corresponding battery pack. Even if you already have a handful of batteries for one brand's tools, as soon as you buy tools from another brand, you're basically locked into its ecosystem. If you feel frustrated by this, you might try to find a cash-saving loophole, such as trying to use the batteries from your Milwaukee tools on your Ryobi tools instead of buying Ryobi batteries. Unfortunately, there is no way to connect a Milwaukee battery pack to a Ryobi tool, at least not without potentially endangering your tools' longevity through the use of unsanctioned third-party battery adapters.