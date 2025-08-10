Can You Play On PS5 And Portal At The Same Time?

When you use your Portal for Remote Play, the device mirrors gameplay from the companion PS5 and streams it to you over your home Wi-Fi connection. Both devices are registered to your personal PlayStation Network account, which means that, even if both devices could operate independently, you couldn't have two instances of the same account running games at the same time. There is, however, a loophole to this: disconnecting your PS5 from the internet.

According to Reddit users, if your PS5 isn't connected to the internet, it can't ping PlayStation's servers and tattle on you for trying to run multiple games. This can be facilitated by enabling the Console Sharing and Offline Play feature in your PS5's settings. Not being connected to the internet does limit your PS5's functionality somewhat; you won't be able to play any online games, access cloud saves, or download updates or new game software. If you've got games saved to your PS5's local storage or physical game discs, though, you should be able to play those.

Of course, if your PS5 isn't connected to the internet, it can't communicate with your Portal either, so you can't access your games with it. There's no solution to this with the Portal's base functions, but there is a feature currently in beta you can try: Cloud Game Streaming. If you have a PlayStation Plus Premium membership and opt into the beta from your Portal's settings, you can stream games from the cloud directly to the device, independent of your PS5. Just remember that your game quality and performance will be heavily dependent on how strong your home Wi-Fi is.