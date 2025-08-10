5 Of The Worst Combat Jets To Fly In The Vietnam War

It's no secret that the Vietnam War was a rough time in U.S. history. Between the military's lack of preparedness for guerrilla warfare, waning support on both sides of the ocean, and North Vietnam's resilience, it was a pretty bad loss for U.S. forces.

However, one part of the war that is discussed less often is the battle that took place over the skies. During the Korean War, U.S. pilots mainly used the F-86 Sabre and ran up to an 8-to-1 kill ratio, dominating the skies. During Vietnam, that ratio dropped to 2.1 to 1 during the early days of the war. One of the reasons for that was because some of the jets used in the war weren't up to the task.

Indeed, the Vietnam War had some of the worst fighter jets ever flown by the U.S. Air Force. Add to that the slew of failed operations — many involving jets — and you end up with one of the worst air performances of any war in U.S. history. It's not necessarily that the jets were bad. The issue was that the jets were built for a different kind of war than the one fought in Vietnam, which meant that many U.S. fighter jet went into that war at a disadvantage.

We'll get into it more below, but suffice it to say that most of the worst combat jets to fly in Vietnam were flown by U.S. pilots, and that's one of the reasons the U.S. had such a rough time in that war.