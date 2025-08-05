How Fast Is The Suzuki GSX-R1000R & How Much HP Does It Have?

The Suzuki GSX-R turns 40 this year, and to celebrate, Suzuki has given one of its flagship sportbikes a big infusion of tech and performance. Not counting the top-speed monster known as the Hayabusa, the GSX-R1000R is the highest-performance sportbike in Suzuki's stable and, for 2026, it gets a heavily revised engine, new rider aids, and updated looks.

Like many motorcycle manufacturers, Suzuki doesn't list the output of its bikes in the United States. So, even though we know all about the changes to the engine (more on that below), we don't get official power numbers in the U.S. Thankfully, the overseas numbers are readily available, so we don't have to guess. According to Suzuki's U.K. specs, the newest GSX-R1000R puts out 192.3 hp (195 ps) and 81.1 lb-ft of torque (110 Nm). That's technically a small decrease from the previous model (down from about 199 hp), but that's still a lot of power for any bike.

A big motivating factor behind the updates for the GSX-R1000R's engine is compliance with Europe's newest emissions standards (Euro 5+) and other global emissions regulations. This is likely the main reason for the power decrease. Since it hasn't hit the streets just yet, we don't know exactly how fast the new GSX-R1000R will be, but with nearly 200 horsepower and a relatively light curb weight of 448 pounds, it's bound to be extremely quick.