5 Of The Longest-Range Civilian Helicopters, Ranked

The first helicopter certified for civilian use was the legendary Bell 47 back in 1946. In the years since, helicopters have undergone a load of changes in the intervening years, adding more space, range, safety features, and more advanced avionics. It's a good thing too because civilian helicopters are often in situations that can be as dangerous as military helicopters, like search and rescue missions in extreme weather conditions, firefighting wildfires, and law enforcement. In fact, there is even overlap between the two, as many old military helicopters wind up being repurposed for civilian use.

In terms of range, civilian helicopters keep up pretty well with the military variants. The military still has the advantage, but depending on which ones you compare, the gap isn't nearly as big as it used to be. Modern civilian helicopters can easily coast further than 500 miles, with some upper-tier choppers meeting or exceeding the 1,000-mile mark, albeit with loads of auxiliary fuel on board. That's quite an improvement considering that most helicopters have an average of 200 to 500 miles, depending on the type of helicopter.

If you're curious about which civilian helicopters can go the full distance, we have at least some answers for you. For this list, we used the helicopter's rated distance as specified by the maker. There are also a variety of factors that can change how far a helicopter can fly, like wind, weather, cargo weight, and many others, but we'll get more into that later.