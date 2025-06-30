Which Helicopter Has The Longest Range And How Far Can It Fly?

Helicopters come in a variety of models and designs intended for different purposes. Used by both civilians and the military, you'd be surprised at what some of these flying machines are capable of in terms of range. The record for the longest flight (without refueling) by a helicopter was set back in 1966 using a Hughes YOH-6A. Piloted by Robert Ferry, he flew from California to Florida, a distance of 2,213.1 miles.

Typically, in terms of non-military helicopters, the upper range is considerably less than the record, but still impressive. For example, the Airbus H225, with its maximum range configuration can travel around 610 nautical miles (701.9 miles). In terms of speed, you'd be shocked at how quickly the fastest civilian helicopters can travel.

As you might expect, the military has the capability to fly even farther without stopping to refuel. For instance, the Leonardo AW101 has a range of up to 810 nautical miles or around 932 miles, capable of cruising for upwards of 7 hours and 40 minutes. However, the CV-22 Osprey, which is a tiltrotor aircraft has a 500 nautical mile (575 miles) combat radius. This means that prepared for combat, and with an auxiliary fuel tank, the Osprey can cover over 1,100 miles.