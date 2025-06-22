Yes, A Helicopter Can Fly Across The Atlantic Ocean (And This One Was The First)

Helicopters aren't best known for making epic journeys — especially not the worst military helicopters of all time. However, they shouldn't be counted out entirely, as not only are helicopters capable of traveling from one side of the Atlantic Ocean to the other, but they proved their ability to do so decades ago.

Way back in the 1950s, two helicopters made history by becoming the first to cross the Atlantic. Two Sikorsky H-19A helicopters departed Massachusetts' Westover Air Force Base on July 15, 1952. One was known as Hop-A-Long, and was piloted by Captain Vincent H. McGovern with co-pilot Captain Harry C. Jeffers, alongside Whirl-O-Way, which was flown by First Lieutenant Harold W. Moore and Captain George D. Hambrick. Making stops at Newfoundland, Canada, Greenland, and Iceland, the two helicopters reached their destination in Prestwick, Scotland, on July 31, with 3,410 miles behind them.

As historic as this flight was, it was outdone just over a decade later by a transatlantic helicopter flight that made the trip without stopping.