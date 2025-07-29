Does Airbus Build Fighter Jets? The Company's Military Projects, Explored

Known as one of the world's premier aircraft manufacturers, Airbus produces more than popular passenger jets like the A320. In fact, Europe's largest aerospace company offers its clients a diverse portfolio of aircraft, ranging from commercial airliners and helicopters to cybersecurity and space exploration solutions. Manufacturing defense aircraft is a major aspect of the French company's business plan, with Airbus producing several military aircraft, including fighter jets, mid-air refueling tankers, and unmanned surveillance drones. The most famous military project is likely the Eurofighter Typhoon, a supersonic multirole fighter jet known as one of the best fighter jets of all time.

The result of a partnership between four NATO allies – the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Italy — the Typhoon is a truly European project, with Airbus collaborating with over 400 partner companies across its 721 orders thus far. In addition to the four aforementioned partner countries, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait also operate the aircraft. In July 2025, Turkey signed a preliminary deal to become the tenth country to purchase Airbus' Eurofighter. Other major military projects include the A400M and C295 airlifters, the A330 MRTT fuel tanker, and a fleet of unmanned aircraft, ranging from the long-range surveillance-oriented Eurodrone to a high-altitude platform station.