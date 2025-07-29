Does Airbus Build Fighter Jets? The Company's Military Projects, Explored
Known as one of the world's premier aircraft manufacturers, Airbus produces more than popular passenger jets like the A320. In fact, Europe's largest aerospace company offers its clients a diverse portfolio of aircraft, ranging from commercial airliners and helicopters to cybersecurity and space exploration solutions. Manufacturing defense aircraft is a major aspect of the French company's business plan, with Airbus producing several military aircraft, including fighter jets, mid-air refueling tankers, and unmanned surveillance drones. The most famous military project is likely the Eurofighter Typhoon, a supersonic multirole fighter jet known as one of the best fighter jets of all time.
The result of a partnership between four NATO allies – the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Italy — the Typhoon is a truly European project, with Airbus collaborating with over 400 partner companies across its 721 orders thus far. In addition to the four aforementioned partner countries, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait also operate the aircraft. In July 2025, Turkey signed a preliminary deal to become the tenth country to purchase Airbus' Eurofighter. Other major military projects include the A400M and C295 airlifters, the A330 MRTT fuel tanker, and a fleet of unmanned aircraft, ranging from the long-range surveillance-oriented Eurodrone to a high-altitude platform station.
The Eurofighter Typhoon
Manufactured in partnership with BAE Systems and Leonardo, Airbus's Eurofighter Typhoon is a canard-delta wing multirole fighter designed with flexibility in mind, capable of switching between air-to-air and air-to-ground combat missions. Powered by twin EJ200 engines capable of delivering a combined 40,000 pounds of thrust and 150,000 horsepower, the Eurofighter can reach Mach 2.3 speeds (1,550 mph) at altitude and Mach 1.25 (950 mph) at sea level. Able to move from standstill to takeoff in less than 8 seconds, the Eurofighter can reach a max altitude of 55,000 feet. With a fuel capacity of nearly 17,000 pounds, the Eurofighter has an approximate range of 1,800 miles.
According to Leonardo, 80% of the Typhoon is made of carbon fiber or glass, which makes the fighter 30% lighter than traditionally crafted counterparts of the same size. The materials also reduce its radar footprint, as only 15% of its surface is crafted with metal materials. On the flip side, the Eurofighter deploys a series of sensors to detect airborne and surface threats, including an electronically scanned radar system, which Airbus states has a radar field 50% wider than traditional systems. Adding to this capability is a suite of intelligence and communications systems that give a Eurofighter pilot unparalleled battlefield awareness, including passive infrared airborne tracking equipment, a jam-resistant digital information distribution system, and its Defensive Aids Sub System that warns and tracks threats ranging from missiles to lasers.
Beyond the Eurofighter
Airbus also builds a series of airlifters, headlined by the four-engine turboprop A400M, which can carry a payload of 81,600 pounds. The C295, meanwhile, is for tactical and transport missions, ranging from cargo transportation to reconnaissance and armed close air support. Powered by twin Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127G turboprop engines, the C295 can carry up to 70 troops at cruising speeds around 300 mph. The transport has flown in various combat zones, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Chad. Another major part of Airbus' military aircraft lineup is its A330 MRTT refueling tanker. The tanker can carry 70 tons of fuel and has been used by 15 global militaries, accruing 310,000 flight hours refueling aircraft such as the F-16, F-35, and Eurofighter Typhoon.
Airbus also manufactures uncrewed aerial systems, which military and government clients use for reconnaissance and logistics missions. The Eurodrone, for instance, is a multi-mission remotely piloted aircraft system being developed by Italy, Spain, France, and Germany. The drone orchestrates long-range intelligence operations involving up to 40 hours of flight time. The French company's Zephyr is a high-altitude platform station capable of providing high-resolution imagery from the stratosphere. Other UAVs include the Flexrotor tactical vertical takeoff and landing system, the Aliaca line of intelligence drones, and the light tactical Capa-X. Currently under development is Airbus' VSR700, an unmanned naval helicopter, and the all-weather surveillance drone SIRTAP, which Airbus unveiled for the first time at the Paris Air Show in June 2025.