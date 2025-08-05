Lexus NX: What Do Those Two Letters Stand For?

The Lexus brand was established in 1989 with just two vehicles: the LS 400 and ES 250, both of which served major roles in cementing the brand's status here in the United States. Since then, several cars and SUVs have helped maintain the brand's prestige, including supercars like the iconic LFA and luxury flagships like the LX. Noticing a theme here? Something that all these Lexus models have in common is two- or three-letter names, and it's a trend that continues with the brand's latest vehicles.

All current nameplates in the Lexus lineup consist of letters, with no recognizable words. You won't see names like "Crown" or "Tacoma" at your local Lexus dealership (unless it's a Toyota that's been traded in), just ones with a few letters like ES, IS, RC, and of course, the NX. According to Lexus, NX stands for Nimble Crossover, reflecting how this particular crossover sits at the intersection of a midsize sedan and a capable off-road vehicle.

Just slightly larger than the UX, the Lexus NX is the second-smallest SUV from the luxury automaker, and it's relatively enjoyable to drive. When we reviewed the 2024 Lexus NX, we thought it was comfortable and came with lots of modern features, although it was a bit less sporty than we'd hoped for from a name like Nimble Crossover.