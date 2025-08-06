Sick Of Ads On Your Samsung Phone? Here's How To Turn Them Off

Of all the major smartphone manufacturers, Samsung has some of the most expensive handsets you can buy right now. The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the pinnacle of cutting-edge smartphones and retails for an eye-watering $2,000. So imagine how it feels to unbox your sleek, premium phone and boot it up for the first time, only to be bombarded with ads. It's impossible to imagine a company like Apple putting iPhone users through such an experience, but intrusive advertising and bloatware are indignities long endured by Galaxy customers on Samsung phones for every budget.

From the moment you finish setting up your Samsung phone, the advertising begins, cheapening the entire experience. Open your app drawer and you will find it cluttered with social media apps, mobile games, news apps, and more — none of which you asked for. That would be frustrating enough, but Samsung often fills the notifications panel and lock screen with ads for apps in the Galaxy Store, stuffs marketing banners into many of its first-party apps, and stuffs marketing slop into every corner of its software. By the time you're reading this, the company may have found a way to beam ads for its smart refrigerators directly into your brain.

Luckily, you can exterminate nearly all of Samsung's ads in under five minutes if you know where to look. After getting rid of all the unwanted apps bogging down the phone, you can nip most of the others in the bud by disabling a few settings. Samsung ought to knock it off with the ads, especially on its premium flagship phones. In the meantime, here's how to disable them yourself.