How To Pause Unwanted Apps & Bloatware On Your Android Device (And When You Should)

It can be tempting to go in guns blazing and delete everything you don't strictly need. However, this is neither possible nor warranted. Android's core functionalities are supported by a latticework of processes that show as apps. While they may appear to be random or meaningless, some are integral to your device's functionality and should be left alone.

Luckily, most safe-to-remove bloatware apps are easy to identify. They have no clear tie to the functionality of the Android platform or your device and are usually manufactured by a third party rather than by Google or your device's manufacturer. Mobile games or social media apps, along with the majority of nonessential carrier services can safely be deleted. For instance, Samsung typically includes Microsoft apps on its devices with the close ties between the two companies, and these promote Microsoft's 365 subscription and can be deleted if you don't want them. The same goes for mobile games like "Candy Crush," social media apps like Facebook, or antivirus apps like Norton360.

Moreover, the apps you should not delete almost never allow themselves to be deleted, so it's exceedingly rare that you'll be able to remove an app your device needs to run or perform basic functions. You will not, for example, be able to uninstall, or even disable, core components of the Android system. These apps only show up in the Apps part of settings, and, even then, are not usually visible until a user toggles on their visibility.